On Monday July 24, 2023 the City of Newport discovered a blocked sewer line.
As a result of the blockage, approximately 151,000 gallons of raw sewage was discharged to Schooner Creek at 6225 N Coast Highway. This water flows 0.5 miles to the Pacific Ocean at NW 68th Street in Newport.
The blockage has been cleared and the spill has ceased. Contact with wastewater may be hazardous to your health. Signs are posted at the creek and the beaches.
Newport City Manager Spencer Nebel told The News Guard the blocked was human-caused.
"Manhole covers were removed in an area of a homeless camp with garbage being deposited in the manholes blocking the sewer line," Nebel said. "Crews were able to reopen the sewer line, however, garbage removal will need to be completed from the manholes. The Newport Police Department is investigating the matter."
The City has notified the Department of Environmental Quality as well as the Oregon Emergency Response System and is conducting sampling of Schooner Creek and the Pacific Ocean for bacteria.
