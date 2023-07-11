Newport Wastewater Treatment Plant

Newport wastewater treatment plant.

 Courtesy from the City of Newport

The City of Newport Wastewater Treatment Plant experienced intermittent lapses in disinfection Sunday, July 9.

As a result, 1,180,000 gallons of potentially hazardous water were discharged to the pacific ocean in Nye Beach. Contact with insufficiently treated wastewater may be hazardous to your health. Signs are posted at the spill site.

