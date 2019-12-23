On Dec. 21, at 12:03 p.m., the Oregon State Police received a report of a head-on vehicle collision on Highway 18 near the intersection of N Bear Creek Road in Otis.
A 2007 dark gray Honda Accord traveling westbound on Hwy 18 was nearing the intersection where other vehicles had stopped for an unknown reason. The driver of the vehicle, a 60-year-old woman from Salem, then swerved into the eastbound lane to avoid rear-ending the westbound vehicles.
The Honda Accord was met by a 2016 white Dodge Caravan, driven by a 66-year-old Salem man, heading east, resulting in a head on collision.
“Both vehicles sustained heavy front end damage and came to uncontrolled rests blocking both lanes,” OSP Officer Brian Eskridge said in his report. “Fire and medical personnel responded to the scene and three occupants were transported via ambulance to the Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital.”
The crash resulted in a one and a half hour closure of Hwy 18 and the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) rerouted traffic along N Northbank Road. Car Care Tow Pro of Lincoln City eventually towed both vehicles from the scene.
The condition of the three occupants is currently unknown at this time. However, officer Eskridge reported that both drivers were contacted by OSP and interviewed at the hospital.
Following the investigation, the driver of the Honda Accord was issued a violation citation for Careless Driving.
