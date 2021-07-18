Head Start of Lincoln County is now accepting applications and enrolling children ages 3-5 for the 2021-22 school year, beginning in early September. Program is supported by Community Services Consortium (CSC).
After a year of remote education due to the pandemic, Head Start plans to open the new school year with full, in-person classrooms. New guidelines will promote safety and wellness for the children, families and staff.
Head Start offers free dental and vision screenings, mental health supports and nutrition services. They also provide over 60,000 meals in a single academic year.
To increase the supports available for participating families, Head Start and CSC are offering new incentives for transportation, educational resources, technology and more this year.
“We look forward to once again sharing a year of learning face-to-face with our Head Start children and their families, in which each day is a day of exploration and discovery for your child,” said Dr. Suzanne Miller, director of Head Start of Lincoln County.
As CSC transitions out of the pandemic, they have been looking for more ways to support families and individuals with their full suite of services to help the communities they serve more holistically. To achieve that, each family will be closely connected to the many other CSC programs and services that can help with their immediate and long-term needs.
Head Start is offering early enrollment; anyone who applies before the school year starts and is eligible for the program can be enrolled now, with early access to the resources and supports available to Head Start families.
Interested Lincoln County residents can apply online and learn more via the CSC website at communityservices.us/head-start.
