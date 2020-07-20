Headlands Coastal Lodge & Spa invites you to immerse yourself in the beauty, bounty and adventure of the North Coast with their new Coastal Reset Experience. A curated seasonal offering that features the best of the coastal lodge from adventure, Tidepools Spa, and Meridian Restaurant & Bar.
“We strive to create an authentic North Coast experience for our guests that reflects the best of the season here,” says Jennifer Nelson, Director of Lodging for Headlands Coastal Lodge & Spa. “Our new experience invites you to reset through heart-pumping adventures and restorative moments inspired by the season.”
The current summer Coastal Reset Experience embodies Headlands’ Hospitality, Oregon-style promise with a variety of special moments curated to the guest’s preference, including healing spa treatments, lively adventures, and coastal-inspired cuisine. Here is a look into the new summer Coastal Reset at Headlands Coastal Lodge & Spa:
Adventure:
This summer’s Coastal Reset is anchored deep in the spirit of adventure. Choose from five inspiring hikes from scenic old-growth trails perched high above the Pacific Ocean at Cape Lookout or explore Sitka Sedge Natural Area that spills out onto the protected nesting areas of the Western Snowy Plover. No trip to Pacific City, is complete without an exhilarating climb up the giant dune of Cape Kiwanda, and an oceanside bonfire with handcrafted marshmallows for s’mores nestled on the Northside of the cape at McPhillips beach.
After your hike, venture out to their outdoor patio to experience a North Coast favorite— fresh locally foraged steamed clams. A Headlands’ Adventure Coach will guide you through how to prepare and cook the perfect steamed clams with Pelican Brewing Company beer to pair them with for an authentic North Coast culinary experience.
Tidepools Spa:
Rejuvenate and restore through their hypnotic scalp, neck, and shoulder massage with ocean-inspired Head and Sole treatment. Featuring wild lime and avocado seed oil that flows seamlessly into a revitalizing peppermint treatment for the feet and lower legs. This pairing of services works synergistically to promote a deep state of relaxation, the perfect complement to your North Coast adventures.
Meridian Restaurant & Bar:
Savor the summer bounty of the North Coast at Meridian Restaurant & Bar with their thoughtfully crafted Northwest Chef’s Tasting and Oregon Wine Pairing. This pairing features locally sourced Meda Quark cheese from Nestucca Valley Creamery on guest’s favorite Peach and Beet Salad paired with a Pinot Noir 2019 Elk Cove “La Sirene” Willamette Valley, Ore. The 4th course includes Sole with a tonnato sauce, duck fat fingerling potatoes perfectly paired with Chardonnay 2018 Roco “Marsh Estates” Willamette Valley, Ore.
Summer Coastal Reset Experience Inclusions:
This three-night and four-day experience makes you feel relaxed, restored, and reset for your return home. The new experience is the pinnacle offering of the coastal lodge and includes the following:
Three-night stay in an Oceanfront Signature guestroom with optional room upgrade
Private guided Fat Tire bike outing for two on our local trails.
Private guided hike and Meridian picnic lunch with an Adventure Coach. Choose from: Three Cape Lookout Trails – South Trail, Cape trail, or North Trail; Sitka Sedge or Whalen Island.
Private sunset dune hike followed by bonfire + handcrafted marshmallows for s’mores at nearby McPhillips beach.
Two 60-minute Head and Sole Body Treatments at Tidepools Spa.
An afternoon culinary adventure—experience steamer clams on the patio cooked by your Adventure Coach, paired with beer from Pelican Brewing Company.
Four-course Northwest Chef’s Tasting Menu with Oregon Wine Pairings at Meridian
In-room seasonally curated dessert and cocktails for two delivered to your door on the night of choosing.
Total Price: $3,325, gratuity included
To book this summer’s Coastal Reset Experience and see how your experience can unfold, visit Headlands Coastal Lodge and Spa here: https://headlandslodge.com/coastal-reset/
About Headlands Coastal Lodge & Spa
The Nestucca Ridge Family of Companies, founded in Pacific City, Oregon, in 1990, is a group of organically grown businesses, including Pelican Brewing Company, one of Oregon’s fastest-growing craft beer brands. Headlands is locally owned and owner-operated, employing 60 people from Pacific City and the surrounding area.
For more information, visit www.headlandslodge.com or call 503-483-3000.
