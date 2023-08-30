The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has issued a public health advisory for unsafe levels of fecal bacteria in ocean waters at Beverly Beach in Lincoln County.

Beverly Beach Advisory

Beverly Beach extends from Yaquina Head to Otter Rock along Highway 101 in Lincoln County.

People should avoid direct contact with the water in this area until the advisory is lifted.

