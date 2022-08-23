Nurses at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital in Lincoln City filed with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) for union recognition.

Nurses Seek Union Representation

Accoriding to the Oregon Nurses Association, Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital faces serious staffing shortages that ultimately impact patient care and nurse burnout.

The 70 nurses will join more than 15,000 registered nurses and other allied health care workers with the Oregon Nurses Association (ONA).

