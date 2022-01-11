Lincoln County residents studying to become a nurse, imaging tech, phlebotomist, pharmacist or other health care professional are invited to apply for a Mary Decker Scholarship of up to $1,000. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, March 15.
The scholarship is named in memory of Mary Decker, who believed in the power of education and the advancement of rural health care in north Lincoln County. She had been a board member of the North Lincoln Hospital Foundation and of the North Lincoln Health District. In 2008, friends Ron and Nancy Usher, along with other donors, established the foundation’s first named endowment fund in her memory.
To qualify, applicants must be:
· Lincoln County residents for at least one year.
· Enrolled in a health care certificate or degree program at an accredited college or university, with preference given to those enrolled in a two- or four-year undergraduate degree program.
· Employed at least part-time.
· Taking at least nine credit hours of classes per term.
The applicant’s financial need will be strongly considered, along with scholastic achievement.
Scholarship applications are available at Taft High School, Career Tech High School, Oregon Coast Community College, north and south campuses, and the North Lincoln Hospital Foundation office. For information, call Leslie James, foundation development specialist, at 541-557-6434 or send an email to lejames@samhealth.org.
