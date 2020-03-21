The leadership of Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) is urging people to stay in their local areas during spring break. Staying local helps prevent the spread of coronavirus into other communities that you may visit.
“Without widespread testing for COVID-19 currently in practice among Oregonians, it is imperative that we practice extreme caution in our travel outside of our homes during this spring break season,” a statement from OHSU said.
“We urgently ask all citizens to remain local to your home community during spring break to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and what we believe will be a significant strain on our health systems and health care teams in the coming weeks,” the OHSU statement said.
Oregonians were asked to stay home to the greatest possible extent, except for essential workers and activities that can maintain six feet of social distancing.
“These actions are necessary to limit transmission of the virus in Oregon, especially from our city centers into Oregon’s rural communities where there are more limited health resources,” the OHSU statement said. “We recognize that spring break is a cherished time for families to get away. However, research shows that people may carry COVID-19 without symptoms, and every precaution should be taken.”
OHSU asked the public to cancel all plans for recreational travel, throughout the state of Oregon and across state borders, adding that it is imperative to restrict travel between communities now, and be prepared to continue should current measures not be enough to slow the spread of the virus.
“We all need to do our part to minimize transmission of COVID-19 in our communities,” the OHSU statement said. “We are all in this together.”
With spring breakers already flocking to the beaches, Coast Guard Station Tillamook Bay stands ready. Master Chief Corbin Ross said the unit remains fully capable for search and rescue responses. Depending on the specific situation, precautions may include additional protective equipment, but the missions handled by Station Tillamook Bay remain a high priority.
“We remain committed to the maritime fleet and will ensure we do our best to keep the waterways and those on it safe,” Ross said.
