More than two dozen local organizations, businesses and departments of Samaritan Health Services will take part in the Healthier You Expo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Samaritan Center for Health Education, 704 SW 9th Street in Newport.

There will be free wellness opportunities ranging from A (acupuncture treatments) to V (volunteer opportunities), along with education and information for improved health and well-being.

