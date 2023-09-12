More than two dozen local organizations, businesses and departments of Samaritan Health Services will take part in the Healthier You Expo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Samaritan Center for Health Education, 704 SW 9th Street in Newport.
There will be free wellness opportunities ranging from A (acupuncture treatments) to V (volunteer opportunities), along with education and information for improved health and well-being.
“We are so pleased to offer the Healthier You Expo again after we took a three-year break during the pandemic,” Samaritan Health Services Health Resource Coordinator Amy Conner. “This is a great opportunity for community members to meet with local professionals on a variety of health and wellness topics, get their seasonal flu shot, meet with a clinician to discuss health care options, and so much more.”
The event will be set up trade-show style with participants stopping at the booths that most interest them. Among the offerings are acupuncture treatments, balance assessment, blood pressure checks, body fat testing, cancer risk screening kits, cholesterol and glucose screening, flu shots (insurance will be billed), leg strength assessment, massages, mini facials, sleep assessment and a Samaritan ArtsCare project.
“We know people will be excited to participate in these free activities, which will be offered on a first-come basis,” Conner said.
In addition, education and information will be offered on addiction and recovery resources, asthma and COPD, diabetes and nutrition, health education classes, hypnotherapy, veterans resources and volunteer opportunities.
There will be food samples, giveaways, door prizes, a prescription drop box to safely dispose of unused medications and an American Red Cross blood drive (schedule a donation time online at redcross.org).
