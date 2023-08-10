The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Watch and a Fire Watch for our region.
WHAT
Dangerously hot conditions. There is a 70% chance that high temperatures end up between 97F and 108F and low tempertures fail to drop below 62F to 70F Sunday through
WHERE
Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South Willamette Valley and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.
WHEN
From Sunday morning through Thursday evening.
IMPACTS
Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Heat Related Information Resources:
Oregon Health Authority - Oregon Health Authority : Extreme Heat : Get Prepared : State of Oregon
Oregon Occupational Safety and Health - Oregon Occupational Safety and Health : Heat stress : State of Oregon
FIRE WATCH
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Monday evening for fire weather zones 603 and 604.
AFFECTED AREA
In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette Valley. [For Lincoln County this is a very small portion of East Lincoln County area]
WINDS
North 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
RELATIVE HUMIDITY
As low as 20 percent.
IMPACTS
Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS
The period of highest concern at this time is Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening between Salem, OR and Eugene, OR.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.
Information Resources
Lincoln County – When to Call 911 and Non-Emergency Public Safety Numbers
Lincoln County – Lincoln Alerts – check/update your contact information
Lincoln County – Current Conditions website (check for weather, roads, rivers, tsunamis, etc.)
Lincoln County – posted Lincoln Alerts notices on our message portal page (save this page to your devices for quick reference later)
State – Oregon Dept. of Transportation – Know Before You Go – Tripcheck or call 511
State – Oregon Department of Forestry – Public Restrictions – Check Your Area
