On Wednesday, October 19, at about 4:45 p.m., Lincoln City Police Officers located two men who had known active warrants sitting in a vehicle parked in the parking area under the Lincoln City City Hall building.
Arrested were 19-year-old Kelton Dane Converse and 36-year-old Daniel Wayne Wilson, both of Otis.
What happened
At about 4:15 p.m. a Lincoln City Police Officer saw a silver Honda sedan driving into the McKay’s Market parking lot and park in the parking area under Lincoln City City Hall.
The officer saw the driver of this vehicle was a person he knew to have an active warrant issued for his arrest. Officers had additional information that this subject was possibly armed. An arrest plan was developed and several Lincoln City Police officers and detectives converged on the parked vehicle.
The vehicle was found to be occupied by two men. Both men complied with orders given to them and were taken into custody without incident. The driver was identified as Kelton Dane Converse and the passenger was identified Daniel Wayne Wilson.
During the ensuing investigation, a handgun was located in the vehicle and was seized. An examination of the handgun revealed that its serial number had been obliterated and was unreadable. In addition, a criminal quantity of suspected Fentanyl pills and a criminal quantity of suspected methamphetamine was seized.
Kelton Convers had an active misdemeanor warrant: issued out of Lincoln County Circuit Court for Fail to Appear on charges of Assault IV, Harassment, and Disorderly Conduct II. In addition, he was charged with Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated /Changed Serial number.
Daniel Wilson had two active warrants: a felony warrant issued out of Yamhill County Circuit Court for Fail to Appear on charges of DUII, Elude, and Reckless Driving, and misdemeanor warrant issued out of the Polk County Circuit Court for Fail to Appear on a charge of Criminal Mischief II. In addition, he was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine and Possession of Controlled Substance – Fentanyl.
Both subjects were subsequently transported to the Lincoln County jail and lodged on their warrants and other listed charges.
