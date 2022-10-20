Police Investigation

On Wednesday, October 19, at about 4:45 p.m., Lincoln City Police Officers located two men who had known active warrants sitting in a vehicle parked in the parking area under the Lincoln City City Hall building.

Arrested were 19-year-old Kelton Dane Converse and 36-year-old Daniel Wayne Wilson, both of Otis.

