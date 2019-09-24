One of the state’s most trusted in-home care companies has recently added a branch in Lincoln City and will be serving Lincoln and Tillamook counties.
“We are excited to venture to the coast, as it made perfect sense to add a branch in Lincoln City where there are currently no licensed providers and a large demand for in-home care services," said Helping Hands Home Care President Toby Forsberg.
Helping Hands Home Care NW (HHHC) provides in-home care services to elderly and disabled throughout Oregon. Forsberg believes his company’s model of providing world-class care is key to their success.
“Care, consistency, cost, communication and coordination, something we refer to as the five 'C’s' are paramount to ensuring the highest levels of care," Forsberg said. “We are dealing with a vulnerable population that rely on skilled caregivers who provide everything from bathing and medication management, to housekeeping and mobility assistance.”
Helping Hands has hired Zac Garcia as the new Branch Manager. Garcia has worked in the health care industry since 2006 as an Assistant Supervisor in a program that advocates for adults with disabilities. Garcia relocated to Portland, Ore. in 2011 where he continued his managerial work with the senior population in residential settings and has continued to advocate for seniors independence.
Garcia has recently relocated to Lincoln City and enjoys surfing, hiking and volunteering for various causes.
“Truly knowing your caregivers and having in-depth interviews with clients are key to ensuring the clients and caregivers have fulfilling experiences," Garcia said. "If our caregivers are going to spend time in a client’s home, we want to make sure both parties enjoy each other’s company.
"Beyond the direct care being provided, the unique relationship can create secondary benefits including better health outcomes and aid in recovery and overall happiness.”
Helping Hands Home Care NW specializes in providing quality in-home care services from three hours a day to round-the-clock care and is currently hiring and accepting all levels of clients for services ranging from housekeeping and meal preparation to medication and personal care services.
Helping Hands Home Care NW is located 2065 NW 34th Street, Ste. 5 in Lincoln City and can be reached by phone at 541-614-1450 or by visiting their website at HelpingHandsHomeCare.com.
