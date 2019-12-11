A high surf advisory is in effect on the North Oregon Coast, Central Oregon Coast and South Washington Coast from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
WHAT - Large waves and hazardous surf conditions expected.
WHERE - In Washington, the South Washington Coast. In Oregon, the North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast.
WHEN - From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.
IMPACTS - Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS - There is also an enhanced threat for sneaker waves, which can unexpectedly run up the beach even further than the already large waves.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS - A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves.
Keep away from large logs on the beach. Sneaker waves can run up on the beach lifting or rolling these extremely heavy logs. People have been injured after being caught under these logs from sneaker wave action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.