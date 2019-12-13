Travelers should expect delays up to 20 minutes on U.S. 20 Corvallis-Newport Highway as hazardous trees are removed near the road and a lane is closed in the work zone. The work zone will move between milepost 9 and 17 over five weeks, beginning Monday, December 16.
Crews will be working 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Travelers should watch for flaggers and crews in the area.
Trees are removed to enhance safety. Some trees can become a danger to travelers, especially in the winter. The Oregon Department of Transportation proactively identifies trees that may be vulnerable to wind or are growing too close to the road and removes them.
Access for pedestrians, including those with disabilities, is available and identified through or around the work zones.
