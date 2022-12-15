Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum today announced a historic $698 million settlement with the Monsanto Company (Monsanto) for their role in polluting Oregon with PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls) for the past 90 + years.

Monsanto was the only manufacturer, seller, and distributor of PCBs. PCBs are toxic compounds formerly used in coolants, electrical equipment (such as fluorescent lighting fixtures), and devices, as well as hydraulic oils. They were also previously used in products, including paint, caulking, and copy paper.  

$698M Historic Settlement

The Oregon Department of Justice will be working with the Oregon Legislature, Oregon Governor, and state agencies to put the funds to use for statewide remediation and clean-up.
0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Would you like to see a white Christmas this holiday?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.