The state unemployment rate is a key economic indicator of the Oregon economy.

Oregon’s unemployment rate was 4.8% in January, matching Oregon’s revised 4.8% unemployment rates for October, November, and December 2022, according to the Oregon Employment Department.

By the Numbers

The Oregon Employment Department reports 2,056,653 employed and 108,086 unemployed in the state in January.
