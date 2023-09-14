Oregon’s unemployment rate stayed at 3.4% in August, the same as July. This tied Oregon’s record low of 3.4%, which also was reached in November and December 2019.

By the Numbers

There were 2,079,243 employed and 82,788 unemployed in August, according to the Oregon Employment Department.

Since May, Oregon’s unemployment rate has been below 4%.

0
0
0
0
0



(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.