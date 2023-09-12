Gov. Tina Kotek has announced funding allocations to counties within Oregon's Balance of State Continuum of Care as part of her homelessness state of emergency, as well as the specific outcomes attached to these emergency dollars.
The funding comes from House Bill 5019, approved by the Oregon Legislature and signed by Governor Kotek in response to her homelessness state of emergency. The bill, among other allocations, included $26.1 million to rehouse people experiencing homelessness and expand shelter capacity in the 26 rural counties that make up the Balance of State Continuum of Care.
This funding aims to reduce the number of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness by adding at least 100 new shelter beds and rehousing at least 450 households by June 30, 2025.
“Homelessness is a crisis in both urban and rural communities throughout Oregon,” Kotek said. “In many conversations during my 36-county listening tour, Oregonians have repeatedly emphasized the need for more shelter capacity and rehousing services in their communities. This funding, tied to specific outcomes, will make a measurable impact in addressing this crisis in rural Oregon. And we can’t stop here – I will keep pushing for concrete solutions that will support community needs going forward.”
The following funding amounts are based on many factors, including the appropriation made available by the Legislature, detailed plans that local communities submitted, and a distribution formula developed by the Oregon Housing and Community Services Department:
Lincoln County: $856,178 to add at least 70 shelter beds and rehouse at least 16 households
Tillamook County: $769,404 to add at least 20 shelter beds and rehouse at least 12 households
Baker, Grant, Union and Wallowa counties: $1.2 million to rehouse at least 33 households
Benton County: $2.4 million to add at least 50 shelter beds and rehouse at least 31 households
Clatsop County: $3.8 million to add at least 80 shelter beds and rehouse at least 33 households
Columbia County: $867,453 to rehouse at least 20 households
Curry County: $594,000 to rehouse at least 14 households
Coos County: $1.9 million to add at least 8 shelter beds and rehouse at least 32 households
Douglas County: $1.4 million to rehouse at least 34 households
Gilliam, Morrow, Umatilla and Wheeler counties: $2.1 million to add at least 25 shelter beds and rehouse at least 40 households
Harney and Malheur counties: $1.3 million to rehouse at least 34 households
Hood River, Sherman and Wasco and counties: $1.9 million to add at least 34 shelter beds and rehouse at least 29 households
Josephine County: $2 million to add at least 16 shelter beds and rehouse at least 31 households
Klamath and Lake counties: $1.4 million to rehouse at least 38 households
Linn County: $1.9 million to add at least 30 shelter beds and rehouse at least 32 households
Yamhill County: $1.3 million to add at least 14 shelter beds and rehouse at least 21 households
Communities established 16 Local Planning Groups with designated leads to coordinate and create a plan to achieve the outcomes. Local Planning Groups are made up of experts from local governments, non-profits, and people with lived experience of homelessness. These groups will be responsible for the implementation of funds to help move individuals and families into housing stability.
Local Planning Groups submitted 29 shelter projects for consideration, with a total request of over $37 million.
