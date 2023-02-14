In Lincoln City and across Oregon, the past few years have brought the issues of homelessness, addiction, and mental health to the forefront.
On the front lines of this crisis, non profits have taken on the role of facing these dilemmas head-on. With housing demand far exceeding the current supply, the need for temporary and low-income housing is hitting a boiling point.
The causes of the rise in homelessness vary, but local officials said solutions to these issues need a well-rounded approach.
Northwest Coastal Housing Director Sheila Stiley, who runs Coastal Phoenix Rising (CPR), a 38-bed shelter in Lincoln City, said that agency's operation is about providing shelter and services for those in crisis.
"For us, we can't just offer a place to stay where there's not going to be an ultimate pathway of moving forward. It is a program; it's not just, 'hey, come stay here as an overnight shelter,' it's not that. I mean, we're offering space for people to come in who are traumatized, who are coming from their space of crisis, who are coming in frail, who are in desperate need. The homeless does not look the same as it used to," Stiley said. "Our mental thoughts of how people look who are on the streets and homeless is not what we are seeing, nor why we are seeing it. COVID did a number; wildfires did a number. It's been a pretty invasive process on families and individuals as a whole."
For Northwest Coastal Housing and its partners, the CPR facility is about more than just a refuge from the streets. Stiley wants to ensure that the people sheltering there can get cleaned up, have food to eat, find physicians and medication, access counseling, figure out insurance, and ultimately find housing.
"It's really trying to get people restabilized. But it's not a question that happens all in one day," Stiley said. "People are so traumatized they can't take it all at once, so you break it up, and you give little pieces at a time."
CPR was established as part of Project Turnkey. Project Turnkey is a $75 million initiative sought to take over hotels and motels and turn them into transitional facilities to alleviate the issue of homelessness. Because Stiley and her organization were established in the area for a long time, they were awarded grant money from the state to help purchase the 42-room Paradise Hotel that now houses CPR.
Through their project, Northwest Coastal Housing has already been able to help dozens of people in crisis find stable living conditions. While they are still finalizing the statistics, their early findings have been encouraging.
"What we have found out, is that it's closer to 300 individuals that we have been able to shelter. And out of those 300 individuals, and it's about 245, 275, somewhere in there, we have successfully been able to stabilize 40.6%," Stiley said. "The standard success rate that we found out from the state, they were blown away, the standard rate was 11%."
In 2022, Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) launched Project Turnkey 2.0, making an additional $50 million in grant funding available to purchase ten more properties across Oregon. Stiley and Northwest Coastal Housing are currently on the waitlist for 2.0 and are hoping to take on a project in Newport with a partner agency that specializes in mental health and addiction. The facility will offer more transitional housing and services for those in need after they leave CPR.
"It gives a longer length of time, with peer support services, with people there still on site, where they can run a program, we'll hold the building, and we'll partner to do this together," Stiley said. "On the building, on the site, is also six units of more longer-term housing, that is there. So, people could move from their transitional, and if we get an opening, can move into that long-term housing. This is a win-win. This is really hitting the need for additional housing options that we really don't have here. It's giving people the time that they need, with the additional support to have this change."
Affordable housing incoming
Coastal Support Services is a non profit based in Lincoln City, and in the past year, they have also seen an alarming increase in the number of homeless they have assisted.
"In 2021, we served a total of 240 unduplicated people. In 2022, we served an additional 270 unduplicated people, giving us a 113% increase in the number of people served in one year's time," Coastal Support Services Executive Director Amanda Cherryholmes said.
These skyrocketing numbers are not just a result of the Echo Mountain Fire and COVID-19 but also spillover from Portland, according to Cherryholmes. Coastal Support Services has a Navigation Center open from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday to assist those in crisis.
"We currently offer a shower, washer and dryer, clothing, toiletries, warming supplies and small food pantry for basic necessities, and additionally provide free wifi, safe mailing address, case management adult mental health peer support," Cherryholmes said.
Giving people access to mental health resources helps address their underlying issues as they deal with crises, trauma, and addiction. For more permanent solutions, Cherryholmes wants people to know that there is affordable housing in production to try and meet the demand.
"A lot of information that people don't necessarily realize is how much housing stock is actually being built as we speak. There was a 110-unit complex in Newport that was built just a couple of years ago," Cherryholmes said. "As far as I understand, there is a 110-unit complex going up in Lincoln City, and a 40-unit complex going up in Lincoln City, in addition to multiple smaller apartment complexes. So for right now, it's not that the lawmakers or the policy makers have not heard the cry for affordable housing; what it is is that it's all being built right now."
According to Cherryholmes, the 110-unit complex will be completed this year. Cherryholmes believes these projects will help address the existing issues. Something Cherryholmes thinks needs to change is the hole in mental health support.
Cherryholmes said she has heard of people being put on hold on a suicide hotline sometimes for twenty minutes. While there are resources to help with addiction, the shortage of therapists due to the rise in demand during COVID has left many in the lurch.
A solution that Cherryholmes suggested is an expansion of mental health peer support programs. "Wrap around services" is a term that agencies use to refer to this idea of more individualized assistance, with mental health, addiction, and basic need falling under its umbrella. While the challenges are many, Cherryholmes wants people to know that solutions are in the works.
"I think the one thing I would like to bring attention to is that this community is working really hard to come up with solutions, because I think a lot of people are not seeing results happen as fast as they would like, and so they are under the assumption that people are not working on it. And there are people working on it," Cherryholmes said. "Our city, Lincoln City, Lincoln County, is very, very much into solving this problem. And I think people really need to know how much work goes into this. With things like the policies and passing funds and those sorts of things, people have no idea the amount of work policymakers in our community are actually doing."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.