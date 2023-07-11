The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office has released new details following a homicide at a house in Cape Meares July 8.
Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance with locating a witness and person of interest described by authorities. Heather Lee Williams (aka, Heather Lee Perez), 41 of Portland. Williams fled the house in Cape Meares prior to police arrival.
Williams has several outstanding warrants for her arrests for unrelated crimes, including a statewide Caution Felony Warrant out of Multnomah County. It is believed that Williams returned to the Portland area.
If you know the whereabouts of Heather Lee Williams, law enforcement officials are asking that you contact Detective Chase Ross 503-815-3326. If you see Heather Lee Williams, don't attempt to contact her, call 911.
The Tillamook Major Crimes Team began a homicide investigation at a rental residence on 4th St NW in Cape Meares. A 47-year-old Portland man was found deceased in one of the home’s bedrooms with several gunshot wounds. The name of the victim had not been immateriality released by investigators.
Johnathan Blake Morriss, 31 of Portland, was identified as a suspect, and quickly taken into custody and booked into Tillamook County Jail on several felony charges.
The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) reports that a Portland man has died in a shoot…
