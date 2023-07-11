Person of Interest

If you know the whereabouts of Heather Lee Williams, law enforcement officials are asking that you contact Detective Chase Ross 503-815-3326. If you see Heather Lee Williams, don't attempt to contact her, call 911.

 Courtesy from the TCSO

The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office has released new details following a homicide at a house in Cape Meares July 8.

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance with locating a witness and person of interest described by authorities. Heather Lee Williams (aka, Heather Lee Perez), 41 of Portland. Williams fled the house in Cape Meares prior to police arrival.

