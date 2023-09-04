Next Generation

The award recognizes young businesses and the next generation of marketplace leaders.

 Courtesy

Better Business Bureau Great West + Pacific (BBB GWP) have announced the finalists of its 2023 Spark Awards for Entrepreneurship.

The Spark Awards recognizes young organizations demonstrating a level of high character, generating a culture that is authentic about its mission, and going above and beyond for its community.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

What are your plans for Labor Day?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.