Beginning Nov. 1, the Lincoln City Police Department is changing its hours of operation for the records and administrative functions division.
Beginning Nov. 1, the following services will only be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.:
- Record/report requests
- Property/evidence returns
- Impound releases
- Sex Offender registration
The police department lobby will continue to be open 24 hours a day to report criminal activity, speak with officers, or to deposit expired medications in the drop box. Dispatch services and police patrol functions will continue to operate on a 24 hour a day basis and the department’s non-emergency phone number, 541-994-3636 will be answered 24 hours a day. As always, if you need emergency assistance, call 911.
This change is being made in an effort to streamline records operations in anticipation of a future move into the new police building.
