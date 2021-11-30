A Lincoln City woman faces criminal charges following an armed standoff with police that forced evacuation of nearby neighbors.
According to Lincoln City Police, the incident began shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, as officers responded to the Kelok Townhomes in the 200 Block of SE Keel Avenue in Lincoln City. The police officers were dispatched to the scene after receiving a 911 call regarding a female subject who was threatening suicide while armed with a gun.
Additional details indicated that a child was inside the townhome with the female. Arriving officers attempted to talk with the involved female by phone, however the she refused to talk with police and hung up the phone. Officers on scene learned there had been a domestic disturbance just prior to dispatch receiving the 911 call and it was confirmed the female was armed with a gun.
Officers began securing the area and evacuating the nearby residents, and a crisis negotiator with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office crisis negotiator was called to the location to assist. The Lincoln County Tactical Response Team (TRT) also was activated and the team members began responding to the scene.
While waiting for TRT to arrive, officers held their positions and did not approach the involved townhome in an attempt to allow the situation to de-escalate. Meanwhile, the crisis negotiator continued to attempt to contact the female inside, however, the female would not reply.
Once TRT arrived on scene, a large tactical vehicle was moved up near the front of the involved townhome so a throw phone could be deployed as well as allowing the negotiator to call for the female over a loud speaker. The involved female emerged from the townhome with the child. The child was safely retrieved by TRT members and the female was taken into custody.
The child was turned over to her father. The female, identified as Alexis Keblbek, 25, of Lincoln City, was transported Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for further medical and mental health evaluation.
Once cleared from the hospital, Keblbek was transported to the Lincoln County Jail where she was lodged on charges of Domestic Menacing, Pointing a Firearm at Another, two counts of Reckless Endangering, and Assault on a Police Officer.
