On October 5, 2020 at 7:40 p.m. the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office in combination with Depoe Bay Fire were dispatched to a report of a house fire at 6550 Carolyn Ave in Gleneden Beach.
Initial reports indicated the homeowner had set the fire intentionally inside the home.
Upon arrival of emergency personnel, the surrounding homes were evacuated for safety precautions. Deputies assisted Depoe Bay Fire, Newport Fire and North Lincoln Fire and Rescue for several hours throughout the night. During the firefighting efforts, emergency personnel found the homeowner inside the burning structure and pulled him to safety.
The homeowner was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for complications from the fire.
The property remained under law enforcement security for further investigation until October 6 when a search warrant was served on property.
This case remains under investigation.
