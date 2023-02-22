Lincoln County will receive $456,027 in federal housing funds.

Housing Funds

The federal funding will be used to support the development, financing, and modernization of public housing properties and for management improvements.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will be awarding Lincoln County and eleven other communities across Oregon $10,559,201 from the Public Housing Capital Fund.

