An annual housing update was provided during a Lincoln City Council meeting Monday, March 28. The update was focused on the production of housing units in the city.
The 2017 Housing Needs Analysis states the need for housing units in Lincoln City over the next 20 years is between 1,484 and 1,814. From 2016 to 2021, a total of 452 housing units have been constructed by the private sector alone. A total of 282 (62%) of these units are single unit detached dwellings. Seven percent of the units have been manufactured homes, 4 percent duplexes, and 25 percent multi-unit dwellings.
Alison Robertson, director of urban renewal and economic development said the department has been tracking the number of units that come online.
“That 2017 [Housing Needs Analysis], which actually used some data that went back to 2014, that report stated that we need about 5,700 new units in the next 20 years,” Robertson said. “There were a couple of growth scenarios in that report.”
The city is at a deficit of 94 housing units. The city hopes to make up for that deficit within the next year or two.
Planning and Community Development Director Anne Marie Skinner said the numbers for 2022 to date are one permit for manufactured home placement, 14 permits for detached single-unit dwellings, and one permit for RV placement. There have been no permits for apartments, duplexes, town houses or accessory dwelling units. An application was reviewed March 28 for a duplex.
“Another that is in the works is a building permit application that was just submitted today to convert the hotel rooms to market-rate apartment units for the hotel that’s right across from the D River park,” Skinner said.
New apartment units are currently in development review to include 107 units of IHI affordable housing at the city’s NE 25th Street property and 18 units called the SAM apartments.
The Housing Needs Analysis is in the process of being updated, Skinner added. An amendment to Title 17 would remove impediments to housing.
“Part of the amendment is looking at the requirements for tiny house developments, cottage developments, four-flat dwellings,” Skinner said. “These will open space for multi-family and housing for affordable housing and workforce housing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.