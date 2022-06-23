Oregon Department of Transportation will be resurfacing, restoring and rehabilitating a section of Hwy 101 from Youngs Bay Bridge causeway to Neptune Drive. The road will be fully closed, nightly starting at 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and will reopen each morning by 6 a.m.
Expect noise and for the road to be closed from June 26 through July 15. A detour route, using U.S. 101B and W Marine Drive can be used to travel around the closure.
Visit TripCheck.com for the most up to date information on road traffic and impacts.
