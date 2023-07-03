Court Ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the White House student debt relief program will have a wide effect in Oregon.

About 500,000 Oregonians qualified for the program, and by late last year when the court halted applications about two-thirds with student debt had applied. The White House said in January that many of those eligible – 330,000 – could get $20,000 of their loans forgiven because they received Pell Grants. The rest qualified for $10,000 in forgiveness.

