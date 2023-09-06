Pounding Waves

Waves pound a beach and structure between Depot Bay and Boiler Bay on the Oregon Coast.

 Courtesy from Erica Harris / Oregon State University

A tropical weather system called El Niño is beginning its march up the coast of Oregon, bringing with it a warmer winter and inescapable heat for some marine life.

Oregonians on the coast could experience flooding from high tides and rising sea levels. In the mountains, areas hoping for snow are more likely to get rain, which could accentuate the drought plaguing the West. For aquatic species, warming ocean temperatures could spur a northern migration and could be deadly for plankton vital to salmon and other species up the food chain.

