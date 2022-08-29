Construction has begun at the Oregon Coast Aquarium (OCAq) in Newport on the facilities next series of projects, including major renovations to its indoor galleries and café.

Th Oregon Coast Aquarium has been described as one of the Central Oregon  Coast's main visitor attractions.

Aquarium Projects

A conceptual drawing of what's ahead.
Inside Look

This conceptual illustration gives an inside look at the planned Oregon Coast Aquarium projects.
0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

If the election were held today, of the candidates running for Oregon Governor, who would you vote for?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.