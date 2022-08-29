Construction has begun at the Oregon Coast Aquarium (OCAq) in Newport on the facilities next series of projects, including major renovations to its indoor galleries and café.
Th Oregon Coast Aquarium has been described as one of the Central Oregon Coast's main visitor attractions.
The projects are the second phase of the Aquarium’s multi-phase Capital Campaign for improvement. Construction is to be completed in spring 2023, and will give way to gallery improvements and new additions.
The Aquarium’s café, Rocky Shores, Sandy Shores, and Coastal Waters galleries will undergo general renovations. The Sandy Shores gallery will be outfitted with a newly remodeled touch pool, expanding its capacity and providing more opportunities for visitors to meet Oregon’s intertidal species, while the Coastal Waters gallery will feature a new mangrove exhibit.
Alongside the existing galleries,va new gallery space will also be constructed dedicated entirely to sea jellies.
To ensure the safety of visitors during active construction, the Aquarium’s café, Sandy Shores and Rocky Shores galleries will be temporarily closed beginning Sept. 6.
Aquarium admission prices will remain unchanged, and guests will continue to have access to a variety of other exhibits and features; as a non-profit organization, ticket sales and memberships support the care of Aquarium animals along with conservation and rehabilitation efforts.
Completion of these projects is thanks to contributions from major donors, including the State of Oregon, Al Gleason, M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, James and Shirley Rippey Family Foundation, Maybelle Clark Macdonald Fund, John & Nancy Dennis Family, Jim Pattison/Roth's Fresh Markets, Marta & Ken Thrasher, Christine & David Vernier, Miller Family Holdings and Aquarium Volunteers.
To learn more about the Aquarium’s current projects and progress, visit givetoaquarium.org.
The Oregon Coast Aquarium is located at 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road in Newport. and may be reached at 541-867-3474.
