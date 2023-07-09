Hotline

The toll-free hotline is 800-354-7319. It opens July 10 and runs until Oct. 13 runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

 Metro Creative Cpnnection

As canning season gets underway, the Food Safety and Preservation hotline from Oregon State University Extension Service will start taking calls July 10.

The toll-free hotline, 800-354-7319, runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, until Oct. 13. When the hotline is closed, callers can leave a message. The hotline is staffed by certified Master Food Preserver volunteers in Lane and Douglas counties. The volunteers fielded 1,010 calls in 2022.

