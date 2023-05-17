The Oregon Office of Economic Analysis has issued the latest revenue forecast, projecting an additional $1.96 billion in state revenue.

The outlook for personal and corporate income taxes has risen by $1.5 to $2 billion over the forecast horizon due to the updated model methodology. The 2021-23 personal kicker is now estimated to be $5.5 billion, and the corporate kicker is now estimated to be $1.8 billion.

