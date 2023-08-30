A robust state economy should allow Oregonians to see a large tax credit through the Oregon Kicker system, according to the latest state revenue forecast.

Tax Credits

Currently $5.6 billion will be returned to Oregon taxpayers next filing season. The median, or typical Oregonian is expected to receive a $980 credit.

Download PDF Oregon Revenue Forecast 2023
