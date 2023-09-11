Immerse yourself in the world of professional Kite Fliers, accompanied by engaging activities, delicious food, and captivating displays at Lincoln City's Fall Kite Festival
The Annual Fall Kite Festival is set to return to Lincoln City on Sept. 23 and 24, bringing a lively weekend of soaring kites and family-friendly fun. Held on the beach at the D River State Recreation Site, this yearly event has become a beloved tradition for locals and visitors alike.
This festival offers two days of kite-flying activities, including a free Kite Making Workshop where attendees can create their own paper kites that soar. Throughout the event, the sky will be filled with performances by featured kite fliers. Gaze up to see colorful octopuses swimming through the skies, whales breaching the clouds, and fast Rokkaku kites dancing through the air.
Come and witness the talents of professional Kite Fliers from around the world. The festival features captivating performances by teams, duos and solo flyers, as well as demonstrations and displays of giant kites on expansive kite fields.
“The Lincoln City Kite Festivals are wonderful staples in our community,” Explore Lincoln City Event and Outreach Coordinator Stephanie Hull said. “They bring people from all over the world together in such a vibrant way. The fall festival is particularly special as it’s the original event.”
Throughout the festival, enjoy the Pixie Fest Carnival Games, with donations going to the Kiwanis Club of Lincoln City, as well as stroll through the Wind Garden and marvel at the Art Kite Display. Kristi’s Food Truck will be on site serving hot dogs, burgers, Indian tacos, and more for the duration of the festival.
Parking will be available at the Lincoln City Community Center and Lincoln City Outlets. A free shuttle service will operate continuously, transporting visitors between these locations and the festival site.
- 10 a.m. Announcements. Festival Opening Performance
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Free Kite Making Workshop! Make your own paper kite that flies!
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Performances by Featured Fliers
- 4 p.m. - Festival Closes
- 11 a.m. - 11:20 a.m. Kite Flier Memorial
- 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Mega Fly! Enjoy watching all the fliers on the field together!
- 1:30 p.m. - 4 p.m. Performances by Featured Fliers
- 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Tours of the Big Kite Field
- 4 p.m. - Festival Closes
- Pixie Fest Carnival Games, donations going to Kiwanis Club of Lincoln City
- Walk through the Wind Gardens
- BIG show kites fill the Lincoln City festival sky with color!
- Art Kite Display
For more information about the festival, visit here.
