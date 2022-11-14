It's not often that you can get an up close and personal drive along the Oregon Coast beach, but for one driver, one such beach journey became dangerous.
The car got stuck in the sand at the 15th Street beach entrance at Lincoln City Monday morning, Nov. 7. That day it was raining, and the tide was approaching when the car became stuck in the sand only feet away from large waves.
The occupants of the vehicle were able safely get out of the car and they called a tow company to see the vehicle could be pulled off the beach. The tide was gaining, and ocean surf was coming up to the wheels of the vehicle.
Lincoln City Police dispatch confirms that the tow company was able to safely pull the car out of the surf and off the beach.
In previous stories, The News Guard has reported the challenges of retrieving stuck vehicles in the sand, especially during adverse weather and high tides. In a few cases, the vehicles were completely submerged and pulled out to sea by the waves.
To gain insight into how dangerous driving along the Oregon beach can become, The News Guard reached out to Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) spokesman Chris Havel.
The News Guard: Over the years, what worse case scenarios have you seen or that have been reported about vehicles washed away in the ocean in Lincoln County and along the Oregon Coast?
Chris Havel: The biggest public risks from careless parking and driving on the beach: fuel and oil spills, hazard to other park visitors while the vehicle is stuck. We haven’t seen a vehicle actually wash away after getting stuck. Then there’s the personal cost: once it gets dunked in ocean water, it’s normally a total loss even if the structure is intact, and your cost to get it off the ocean shore can be very expensive.
The News Guard: Has anyone died or been rescued from such incidents?
Havel: Not that we know of.
The News Guard: What are the specific conditions along the beach (both winter and summer) that can challenge drivers and get vehicles stuck?
Havel: Not knowing how to interpret tide tables, and then parking within reach of the ocean, is the most likely high-risk scenario any time of year. Everything sinks into the sand as the waves roll in and out. Whether dry sand is shallow or compact enough for driving can be unknown unless you walk it first, but dunes created by the wind tend to create the loosest, least-drivable sand.
Knowing how to tell the difference by sight takes experience. Just getting stuck in the dry sand can leave a driver stranded and annoyed but tends not to be as serious as being stuck in reach of the tide, unless the person has a medical condition, or has driven far from a beach access wide enough to accommodate a rescue vehicle.
The News Guard: Are there limits, and/or restrictions, to where people can drive along the beach in Lincoln County? If so, what are they and why?
Havel: There are two small patches of ocean shore currently open to motor vehicles in Lincoln County around Lincoln City. They are designed to provide parking, rather than driving, and while they are open all year, we recommend people only use them when off-beach parking is full. They are designated because off-beach parking is sparse in the area.
The News Guard: Are there signs posted along the beach warning of the driving danger and of any limitations?
Havel: Yes. They don’t tell you how to drive, but they spell out what’s allowed and what’s not.
The News Guard: Are there fines for violating the driving on the beach regulations. If so, what are those fines?
Havel: Using a motor vehicle in a closed area is a Class B violation subject to a fine up to $1,000. Repeat violations could lead to an order from us prohibiting a person from entering the ocean shore. Separately, endangering people could lead to criminal citations from county or state law enforcement.
The News Guard: What is the recommendation from OPRD, which oversees the beach, for anyone driving onto the sand?
Havel: Near Lincoln City, the only beach open to motor vehicles is for parking. If you have options, use them. If you don’t have options, walk the beach first before parking. Read and understand how tides work.
The News Guard: Would you say this is really a matter of common sense?
Havel: It’s more a matter of experience than common sense. If you don’t know how to interpret tide tables or understand the way sand behaves when you put weight on it, your own senses won’t help.
Separate from the general issue of motor vehicles on the beach, the 15th Street access in LC has extra challenges: space to park and tow options. Even after it fills, people still try to squeeze in more one more vehicle, and that can lead to problems.
If you do end up stuck and need a tow, and we understand very few (perhaps as few as one) companies will go down there. That’s the true common-sense issue: when there’s no room, a smart person will leave and come back later.
For more information, contact the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department at 503-986-0707.
