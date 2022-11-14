It's not often that you can get an up close and personal drive along the Oregon Coast beach, but for one driver, one such beach journey became dangerous.

Stuck

This car got stuck in the sand at the 15th Street beach entrance at Lincoln City Monday morning, Nov. 7.

The car got stuck in the sand at the 15th Street beach entrance at Lincoln City Monday morning, Nov. 7. That day it was raining, and the tide was approaching when the car became stuck in the sand only feet away from large waves.

Going Under

This van and trailer became stuck in the sand at Gearhart in late August 2018.
In Trouble

A wave washes over this car stuck in the sand at the 15th Street beach entrance May 14, 2014. A large track hoe was brought in to help pull the car to higher ground.
Swamped

This car was swamped by the incoming tide after getting stuck in the sand Sept. 13, 2013 at the 15th Street beach access.
