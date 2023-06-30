Flyovers

An F-15C assigned to the Oregon Air National Guard's 123rd Fighter Squadron takes off from Portland Air National Guard Base, March 16.

 Courtesy from U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer

The 142nd Wing out of the Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland, Oregon will conduct Independence Day flyovers for ceremonies and parades at locations throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington.

142nd Wing Vice Commander, Colonel Christopher Lantagne, said the wing is proud to conduct the flyovers.

