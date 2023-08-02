Trump Indictment Charges

The former president is charged with the following crimes:

  • One count of conspiracy to defraud the United States.
  • One count each of obstruction of, and attempt to, obstruct an official proceeding
  • One count of conspiracy against rights.
Former President Donald Trump is now facing a federal indictment over his alleged efforts to subvert the 2020 election after Election Day.

Trump's alleged efforts lead up to events on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of his supporters marched from a rally he held near the White House to attack the U.S. Capitol building.

