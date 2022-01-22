Infectious disease specialist Jill Provaznik, MD, has joined Samaritan Health Services. She sees patients at Samaritan Medical Group Infectious Disease – Newport, as well as in Corvallis.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in biology and Spanish at University of Arkansas and a medical degree at University of Arkansas College of Medicine. She completed an internship and residency training at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center and a fellowship in infectious diseases at University of Utah School of Medicine.
Dr. Provaznik’s father was an internist and contributed to her interest in the medical field. She also became board certified in internal medicine.
“As I progressed through school, I figured out that I love science and biology, as well as learning about languages and different cultures,” she said. “But I also wanted to do something that would positively impact others.”
Specializing in infectious disease combines her professional interests with serving other people from a wide variety of backgrounds.
Dr. Provaznik was born in Portland and also lived in Oregon during her residency. She and her husband were introduced to fly fishing when they lived in Utah.
“We are excited to try our hand here in Oregon,” she said. Dr. Provaznik also enjoys hiking, biking, gardening and cooking.
She can be reached by calling Samaritan Infectious Disease - Corvallis at 541-768-5810.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.