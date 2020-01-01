The Devils Lake Water Improvement District (DLWID) has recently completed a vegetation control survey. Results of the survey have shown an increase in Parrot Feather within the lake.
DLWID urges all residents along the lake to watch for, and help prevent, this invasive species from spreading.
Parrot Feather, also known as Brazilian watermilfoil, is an aquatic invasive species native to South America. It grows in slow moving streams and shorelines of lakes and can survive a wide range of water levels and soils. Reported sightings in the Pacific Northwest began in the 1940’s and it has now found its way into many slow-moving natural water bodies throughout Western Oregon.
Due to its attractive and easily cultivated nature, it is widely used for aquaria and water gardens. Like many other introduced invasive species, it made its way out of captivity and into natural water bodies.
The species has a small, lime-green tree structure. The leaves have a feather-like structure and typically have four to six around the stem. Parrot Feather can grow up to one foot out of the water, which makes it easy to spot and remove. DLWID urges all residents to be watchful and help with the removal of the species.
“Parrot feather, at this time, does not pose any immediate harm to the health of the lake,” said Josh Brainerd, District Manager. “However, it does impede water flow, which can cause flooding. It can also outcompete with other native plants, which reduce dissolved oxygen levels over time.”
DLWID recommends that if you see this plant floating near docks and shorelines, please pick it up and remove it from the waterway completely and destroy it. Composting is an excellent way to ensure the plant does not return to the environment.
For more information, visit DLWID.org or email Lake.Manager@DLWID.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.