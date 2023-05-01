When Harmony New Beginnings Animal Rescue Director Mary Renouf visited Green Acres Beach & Trail Rides after receiving many calls about horse neglect, she said she wasn’t fully sure of what to expect.
“We weren’t sure how many horses were unhealthy or ‘skin and bones’ as the reports were saying,” Renouf said in a blog post earlier this month. “And we didn’t know if we’d be able to convince the owner to surrender them. Our first stop was the barn where they are housed. What we found there was both heartbreaking and scary.”
Green Acres Beach & Trail Rides has two locations in Pacific City, where they offer horseback rides for tourists. Reports of horse neglect have been filed against the company since as early as 2021, when a former employee first reported the issue to the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office. Miranda Rodriquez of NW Horse Report said that they complaint was “ultimately dismissed.”
Earlier this month, animal control deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office asked Harmony New Beginnings Animal Rescue to go and assess the situation.
The rescue center specializes in services just like this, and they often work with local animal control shelters to help rescue, rehabilitate, and find new homes for animals throughout the state. Their website states that their main focuses are horses and dogs.
What Renouf and Harmony New Beginnings Animal Rescue found at Green Acres Beach & Trail Rides was hard for them to stomach. In her blog post, Renouf details the plethora of issues found, including horses being jammed into small areas, many horses underweight and carrying infections, and no clear food source.
“We could see the horses were clearly being over-worked, under fed, and lacked energy,” Renouf said. “Upon further inspection, we saw their coats were dull, their tails and manes matted and falling out. You could clearly see ribs poking on out several, feet in desperate need of a farrier, and teeth issues.”
Renouf wrote that the owners of the company, Teresa and Dan Stuebgen, tried to explain away many of the issues, but that there was no excuse for the level of neglect demonstrated.
“But if we’re being honest, if your business is based off using horses to provide tours, then you have to put their care first,” Renouf said. “Sure, vets are taking a while to come out, but these horses hadn’t had care in a very long time. Hoof experts do cancel sometimes, but not for years at a time. Even if your horse has been sick, you still need to provide ongoing care and maintenance.”
Green Acres maintains they have not neglected their horses
Teresa and Dan Stuebgen have both maintained that Green Acres Beach & Trail Rides is not guilty of neglect, stating the reports from Harmony New Beginning’s Animal Recuse were exaggerated.
“90% of what they said in there was not true. They embellished it to the hills,” Teresa Stuebgen said. “I was feeding both those horses like crazy. I had blankets on them all summer.”
Teresa Stuebgen stated that some of the visible wounds on their horses were from a skin infection known as rain rot, which they call “the ick.” Rain rot is when a bacteria forms on a horse’s skin from wet conditions, and it can cause lesions on their skin.
“One of our horses had something we call ‘the ick,’ which happens to horses in flood plains,” Stuebgen said. “OSU has tried to figure it out, Dr. Mittenhower’s tried to figure it out. All you can do is just keep pouring probiotics into it. He came out of it and is now fine.”
In a blog post on Green Acres Beach & Trail Rides website, Dan Stuebgen stated that claims the horses were housed in one small area were not true.
“All of these horses have access to about 8 acres of pasture as we are resting on a few acres,” Dan Stuebgen said. “The arena is always open to them for shelter from the rain.”
Dan Stuebgen also said the pen area was unclean because “it was a wet time of the year with a really wet spring,” and that “all the horses are fed twice a day with hay.”
Theresa Stuebgen knows they haven’t been perfect and have room to improve but asked for empathy after a very hard winter.
“This winter was more harsh, and more cold, and more wicked than any other winter, and it hit those two older horses really hard. We are trying our best to get them back to full health,” she said.
Two horses were released to Harmony New Beginning’s Animal Rescue
Renouf said that the Stuebgens were willing to release two horses and a turkey to the rescue but wouldn’t let any more go. Renouf lamented the fact that nothing had previously been done by animal control or local authorities.
“Animal control could have done more. The local authorities should have done more,” Renouf said. “We were lucky that the owner was willing to release a couple of them to us to work on, but even then, they didn’t surrender them, they asked us to rehabilitate them and give them back.”
Despite the rescue effort leaving Renouf “sick and hurt and a bit broken,” she promised readers one thing in her blog post.
“But I promise you this, we will do everything we can to help those horses,” Renouf said. “And we will do everything we can to help the ones we couldn’t get out of there on THIS trip. Rest assured; we will be fighting to get the rest of them out.”
Miranda Rodriquez with NW Horse Report reported earlier this month that the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are actively investigating the reports of horse neglect at Green Acres Beach & Trail Tides.
As of publication, the company has not been charged with horse neglect.
Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office at 503-842-2561.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.