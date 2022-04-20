Lincoln City Police arrested 61-year-old Alan T. Zimmerman of Lincoln City on Tuesday, April 19, on multiple charges stemming from an investigation into reported criminal activity he was involved in while working at the Dorchester House senior living apartments in Lincoln City.
In early March of this year, Lincoln City Police received information that thefts had been occurring from apartments within the apartment complex. An investigation ensued and information was learned that a number of residents had experienced burglaries and thefts from their apartment. During the investigation, probable cause was developed that the complex’s maintenance man was involved in these thefts, as well as other criminal activity at the complex.
On Tuesday morning, Lincoln City Police detectives and officers, along with assistance from detectives with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Toledo Police Department, served a search warrant at the Dorchester House and took Zimmerman into custody. During the subsequent search, stolen items were found in Zimmerman’s possession as well as a firearm, which he is prohibited from possessing.
As a result of the investigation, Zimmerman was subsequently transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was lodged on charges of Burglary I, Theft III, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, two counts of Sex Abuse I, and four counts of Sex Abuse III.
The Lincoln City Police would like to thank the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Toledo Police Department for their assistance with the search warrant service. The case investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed. If you have any information regarding this case, contact Detective Bud Lane at 541-994-3636.
