Oregon State Police (OSP) investigators have received and investigated more than 180 tips from the public, law enforcement partners and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the female child’s remains found a the Van Duzer Rest Area in north Lincoln County. However, the child has not yet been identified.
On December 10, 2020, investigators were summoned to the H.B. Van Duzer Forest State Scenic Corridor for a death investigation. At this location, investigators found the remains of a female child.
Using available dental records, field contacts, and other investigative techniques, investigators have been able to exclude 61 individuals from being the child whose remains were recovered. Investigators are still actively working to identify the young girl, and reviewing information regarding missing children which changes and is updated frequently.
OSP reported that several different investigative efforts are underway, including DNA analysis. With the assistance of the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office, DNA has been extracted, and is awaiting analysis. This analysis is expected to provide investigators additional information regarding the race, origin, eye color, and other genetic details that may help lead to her identity. A sketch with the updated race and genetic details will be released upon receipt of the DNA information.
Anthropological and forensic dental examinations of the female child recovered at in the H.B. Van Duzer State Forrest Scenic Corridor have so far determined she is between 6 and a half and 10 years old. She stood between 3’10’’ and 4’6” tall. She had long black or dark brown hair and died at least 30 days prior to her discovery on December 10, 2020.
Investigators continue to ask anyone with information about the identity of the deceased or the circumstances surrounding her death to call the Oregon State Police at 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677).
