The projects include promoting wildfire-specific community risk reduction efforts, community education, defensible space projects, home assessments, media campaigns, signage, fuel mitigation programs, and grant funds.
Lincoln County is one of several across the state that will receive a portion of $2.7 million from the Oregon State Fire Marshal (OSFM) for wildfire risk reduction projects.
The OSFM said the strategic one-time investment is being made at local and county levels through community wildfire protection plans (CWPP).
Reduction efforts
The OSFM’s fire risk reduction specialists worked with local CWPP planning groups to determine where funding was needed. This selection process was based on actionable projects, underserved communities, and the risk of fire in or near communities.
The reduction efforts will take place in 25 CWPP planning areas located in Baker, Benton, Clackamas, Coos, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Lake, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Malheur, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Wallowa, Wheeler, and Yamhill counties.
The funds are part of the OSFM’s Fire Adapted Oregon initiative, available because of Senate Bill 762.
To learn more about wildfire risk reduction and response investments, visit the agency’s grants and Investments in Action pages.
About Fire Adapted Oregon
The OSFM’s Fire Adapted Oregon initiative was created to help prepare communities for wildfire and reduce its impacts. Fire Adapted Oregon offers education and training to empower communities to protect themselves and their property from wildfire. Learn more here.
About Community Wildfire Protection Plans (CWPP)
A CWPP is a plan developed by a community in an area at risk from wildfire. The community wildfire protection planning process is the collaboration between communities and agencies interested in reducing wildfire risk.
