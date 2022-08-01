Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley has announced he has secured major investments in Oregon agriculture, rural housing, food assistance, and rural business priorities through the FY23 Senate Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies bill.  

Oregon Investments

Sen. Jeff Merkley has announced millions of dollars in federal funding for Oregon agriculture and rural communities. Here, he signs an autograph during a previous town hall at Lincoln City.

“As I hold a town hall in each of Oregon’s 36 counties every year, I hear from folks in every corner of the state about what matters most to them, including ensuring our world-class agriculture sector has the support it needs to grow and thrive,” Merkley said. “The agriculture bill I championed includes significant investments for family farms, rural housing, food assistance, habitat restoration, and wildfire smoke recovery.

