The Cake

Following the Oath of Office ceremony, this cake was shared by those attending.

 Jeremy C. Ruark / Country Media, Inc.

Dave Broderick is now officially the new Police Chief in Lincoln City.

Oath of Office

Dave Broderick takes the Oath of Office from Lincoln City Recorder Jamie Young.
The Pinning

Former Lincoln City Police Chief Jerry Palmer pins on two stars to the collar of new Chief Dave Broderick during the Dec. 19 ceremony at the LCPD.

Broderick received the Oath of Officer conducted by Lincoln City Recorder Jamie Young during a ceremony Monday afternoon Dec. 19.

