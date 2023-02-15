The Lincoln County School District (LCSD) Board of Directors has selected Majalise Tolan as the district's new superintendent.
Tolan is currently the LCSD director of secondary education. She accepted the superintendent position Tuesday night, Feb. 14, after the LCSD Board of Directors voted to officially offer her a three-year contract.
Tolan entered into an initial agreement for the District’s top education executive after January’s school board meeting.
Tolan has two decades of education experience and has worked for LCSD for 15 years. She described her vision for the District as continuing the trajectory of the board’s strategic plan and finding the opportunities for positive change.
Reaction
“In my first year, I want to continue to build partnerships across the county as I get to know more about the strengths and opportunities in all of our areas,” Tolan said. “I believe in our staff, students, families, and communities and look forward to collaborating as we continue to prepare our students for their future.”
LCSD board chair Liz Martin said the board is excited to hire an established, knowledgeable educator from within the District.
“It is an amazing opportunity,” Martin said. “Majalise will continue our mission of increasing student achievement and the other goals in our strategic plan. Her enthusiasm and passion for learning will benefit our students, staff, families and communities in the upcoming years.”
School board vice chair Peter Vince said Tolan is ready to address every initiative, every issue, every concern with directness, empathy, and energy.
“She has a very agile mind, able to jump from one topic to another with competency and inquiry,” Vince said. “She brings people and resources together to develop proposals and partnerships, giving them the best chance for success.”
Current LCSD Superintendent Dr. Karen Gray said during the past five years that she has worked closely with Tolan, she has observed her growth and development as an outstanding educational leader.
“Majalise is knowledgeable, instinctually intelligent, kind, compassionate, and is one of the most hard working administrators in the district. She walks her talk,” Gray said. “Majalise is an equity champion for all kids and the individual assets each, with their unique cultures and backgrounds, brings to the school district. I now can retire knowing that our precious LCSD is in the best hands to keep us moving forward for kids and families.”
Gray announced her retirement in December after five years on the job. Her final day with LCSD is June 30, 2023.
