The third addition to the command staff was James Burke, who was promoted to Sergeant
Sergeant Burke joined the agency in September 2017 as a lateral officer from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office in Nevada, where he served three years as a Patrol Deputy and a member of their SWAT for a year and a half.
Since joining the agency, Sergeant Burke immersed himself into the community by performing presentations to neighborhood associations and church organizations, and being involved in the LCPD Citizens Police Academy. He was appointed Detective in 2018, and was involved with several major investigations.
Sergeant Burke wanted to take this next step in his career because he believes his experience in both his military service and law enforcement have prepared him for a leadership position.
“I can think of no greater privilege than leading the great officers of the Lincoln City Police Department who serve our community,” Burke said.
Sergeant Burke hopes to continue the outstanding leadership that the Lincoln City Police Department already has, and looks forward to mentoring the officers to perform at their highest standards and accomplish whatever they set their minds to within this career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.