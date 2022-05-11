On April 29, the Waldport High CTE program teacher Jeff Skirvin was named Natural Resources Educator of the Year by the Future Natural Resource Leaders.
Jeff Skirvin, the current Waldport High CTE program teacher, first began teaching at Knappa High School in 2007. He started their forestry program where they were AOFC State Champions in 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2013. He went back to his hometown of Clatskanie and started a high school program in 2014, where they became known as the “First Team, First Title” and won the state title in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018. When his wife became the principal at Waldport High School, he moved and started a Natural Resource Program of Study at WHS.
During the two COVID years of the Virtual State Convention, Waldport was named the 2020 and 2021 FNRL Virtual State CDE Team. Waldport High School was named FNRL Co-Program of the Year in 2021. They just won again this year and are now 3X FNRL champions.
In addition to teaching forestry, Skirvin is also the head football coach at WHS. In his spare time, he competes as a professional lumberjack in the USA Stihl Series and works as a logger and arborist. He enjoys doing anything outdoors: hunting, fishing, clam digging, crabbing, hiking and rafting.
