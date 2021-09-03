Lincoln City Police Department recently made several additions to their command staff, the first being to promote Jeffrey Winn to Administrative Lieutenant from Sergeant during the swearing-in ceremony on August 19. In addition, the department doubly congratulate Lt. Winn for serving with our agency for 30 years.
The Administrative Lieutenant is a brand new position, so all of the duties and responsibilities are not completely determined yet and will continue to evolve. However, Lt. Winn knows he will be handling a lot of the administrative duties, which will include ordering equipment, overseeing the department’s Lexipol policy and training system, directly supervising the evidence department, and continuing to write safety grants. He will also be assisting Chief Palmer and Lt. Broderick in general operations in the department, especially during times they are away from the building or involved in other meetings.
In fact, the biggest accomplishment Lt. Winn hopes to achieve is to relieve the workload from Lt. Broderick so he can be more focused on the direct, day-to-day operations of the department and personnel. He also hopes his role will relieve some of the additional duties previously assigned to the sergeants, allowing them to have more time out in the field to be directly involved with the citizens, and assist and mentor patrol officers.
From an early age, Lt. Winn was interested in becoming a law enforcement officer. When he was around six-years-old, he met a Salem police officer who spoke of how being an officer allowed him to help people, emphasizing that one of the most important duties was keeping the community safe. This conversation impacted him so deeply, that he decided to join the Keizer Police Dept as a reserve officer in 1988.
He was hired by LCPD in 1991 as a patrol officer, and also served as a field training officer, and reserve officer program coordinator. He was then promoted to Sergeant in 2003, and continued to enhance the agency in different capacities, which included being the field training program coordinator, a Lincoln County Reserve Academy Instructor, the LEDS/CJIS Representative, the LCPD Public Information Officer, and the grant writer for the DUII and Pedestrian Safety Enforcement funding.
During his 30-year career, Lt. Winn has been honored many times for his dedication and service, receiving the Lincoln City AM Kiwanis Distinguished Service Award in 1995, the county-wide Outstanding Achievement in Law Enforcement Award in 1997, and the Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce Community Days Law Enforcement Person of the Year in 1997. He also received a Medal of Valor in 2000 for his involvement in de-escalating a hostage situation, and was honored by the FBI for his life-saving efforts during a fatal crash in 2004. It is obvious that Lt. Winn took that childhood conversation regarding serving the community to heart, and the agency and community are very fortunate for that.
“I am excited for the opportunity of molding this new position in a way that will further benefit the department as it continues to strive to provide the best law enforcement service to our citizens and our community,” Lt. Winn said.
